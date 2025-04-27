Leonardo Balerdi News: Plays 77 minutes in return

Balerdi (knee) made his return from injury in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Brest in the Velodrome and played 77 minutes.

Balerdi was back fully recovered from his knee injury that sidelined him in the last three games. The captain has been brillant in the backline, winning 10 duels during the game while facing Ludovic Ajorque, the striker winning the most aerial duels in the league, suggesting how good Balerdi was for OM. He will look to contribute again for Marseille against Lille on Sunday.