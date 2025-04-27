Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leonardo Balerdi headshot

Leonardo Balerdi News: Plays 77 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Balerdi (knee) made his return from injury in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Brest in the Velodrome and played 77 minutes.

Balerdi was back fully recovered from his knee injury that sidelined him in the last three games. The captain has been brillant in the backline, winning 10 duels during the game while facing Ludovic Ajorque, the striker winning the most aerial duels in the league, suggesting how good Balerdi was for OM. He will look to contribute again for Marseille against Lille on Sunday.

Leonardo Balerdi
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now