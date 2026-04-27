Leonardo Balerdi News: Seven shots in draw

Balerdi had seven shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nice.

Balerdi was Marseille's most aggressive threat in Sunday's 1-1 home draw against Nice in the derby, ripping off seven shots but wasting two big chances that could have killed the game long before Elye Wahi's late equalizer. He also chipped in defensively with four tackles (three won) and three clearances in what was otherwise a well-rounded showing on both sides of the ball. That said, his lack of composure in front of goal ultimately kept the door open and took some shine off an otherwise strong performance.