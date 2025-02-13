Leonardo Balerdi News: Suspended via yellow cards

Balerdi is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Balerdi received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Auxerre on Feb. 22. Geoffrey Kondogbia or Luiz Felipe could see increased playing time during that game, except if coach Roberto De Zerbi decides to bring one of the midfielder down to the defense line.