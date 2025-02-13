Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Balerdi headshot

Leonardo Balerdi News: Suspended via yellow cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Balerdi is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Balerdi received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Auxerre on Feb. 22. Geoffrey Kondogbia or Luiz Felipe could see increased playing time during that game, except if coach Roberto De Zerbi decides to bring one of the midfielder down to the defense line.

