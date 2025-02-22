Leonardo Barroso Injury: Not available for Columbus
Barroso (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.
Barroso is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He trained Friday so his absence should not last long. That said, his absence will likely force a change in defense for Saturday's game with Jonathan Dean expected to start at right-back.
