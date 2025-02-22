Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Barroso Injury: Not available for Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Barroso (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.

Barroso is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He trained Friday so his absence should not last long. That said, his absence will likely force a change in defense for Saturday's game with Jonathan Dean expected to start at right-back.

