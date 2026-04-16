Leonardo Barroso Injury: Not training Thursday

Barroso was absent from regular work in Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Barroso left last weekend's game versus Atlanta in the 68th minute after potentially suffering an injury. That was the right-back's seventh consecutive league start, so him being unavailable would be a significant blow to the squad. While his status is uncertain, his place could be taken by either Jonathan Dean or Dylan Borso in the next contests if the problem is serious.