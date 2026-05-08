Leonardo Barroso Injury: Remains sidelined

Barroso (lower body) has yet to make a complete recovery and is ruled out for the time being, per coach Gregg Berhalter "Leo is still out as well".

Barroso is struggling to overcome a problem which has kept him out of action since mid-April, leaving his team without its starting right-back of the early stages of the campaign. The young defender will be unlikely to see action until he increases his workload in training, so Jonathan Dean should feature in his place in the next few matches. Prior to the injury, Barroso had served as an occasional defensive contributor, racking up nine clearances, seven tackles and three clean sheets over seven MLS games.