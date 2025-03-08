Leonardo Barroso Injury: Scores off bench

Barroso (lower body) came off the bench Saturday and scored what was the winning goal in Chicago Fire's 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

Barroso had the go-ahead goal on his lone shot of the game as he continues to work through a lower body injury. It's a good sign he was able to make an impact, and he could do something similar next Saturday against a Toronto FC side which has conceded eight goals so far this season.