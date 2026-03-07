Leonardo Barroso Injury: Subs off injured against Columbus

Barroso left the field with an ankle discomfort during Saturday's trip to Columbus Crew.

Barroso asked to be assisted after getting hurt in the first half of his third start of the season. With Jonathan Dean suspended for Saturday's match, youngster Dylan Borso replaced Barroso on the right flank. The Portuguese had previously recorded 90 minutes in each of his last two starts, contributing mostly through defensive stats. If the issue forced him to miss upcoming action, his place will likely be taken by Dean, who was the team's right-back last year.