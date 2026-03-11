Leonardo Barroso headshot

Leonardo Barroso Injury: Trains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Barroso (ankle) is back in team training ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Barroso was off injuured last match, but it appears to be only a minor injury, with the midfielder back on the training pitch midweek. He does look to be fit and will likely be an option moving forward, starting in all three games to open the season.

Leonardo Barroso
Chicago Fire
