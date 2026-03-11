Leonardo Barroso Injury: Trains with team
Barroso (ankle) is back in team training ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Barroso was off injuured last match, but it appears to be only a minor injury, with the midfielder back on the training pitch midweek. He does look to be fit and will likely be an option moving forward, starting in all three games to open the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now