Leonardo Barroso Injury: Working in gym

Barroso (lower body) was in the gym Tuesday while he continued to make progress in his recovery from injury, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Barroso has been sidelined April 12 and could now be targeting a return after the World Cup break. The wide player operated as a right-back at the beginning of the season, but that spot is likely to be filled by Jonathan Dean for at least one more game. Prior to the issue, Barroso racked up five shots, 11 crosses, nine clearances and seven tackles in seven MLS starts.