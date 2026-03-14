Leonardo Barroso News: Starts Saturday

Barroso (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus D.C. United.

Barroso didn't miss any game despite leaving the last match against Columbus in the first half. He'll likely feature as a right-back, limiting Dylan Borso's involvement going forward. The fit-again player has recorded two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate), four tackles and two clearances over 208 minutes on the field so far in 2026.