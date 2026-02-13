Leonardo Bittencourt headshot

Leonardo Bittencourt Injury: Back on injury list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Bittencourt is out for Saturday's match against BayernMunich due to a strain, according to his club.

Bittencourt was back on the bench and went unused last match after returning from an injury, with the midfielder now dealing with a strain. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, only appearing in eight games (one start). He will look for a quick turnaround again, with their next contest in a week against St. Pauli.

Leonardo Bittencourt
Werder Bremen
