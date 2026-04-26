Leonardo Bittencourt Injury: Clears ban, remains doubtful

Bittencourt is no longer suspended, but his status is now uncertain due to the thigh injury he suffered in training on April 22.

Bittencourt will continue to work on his recovery while he looks to be an option at some point in the last few weeks of the campaign. The midfielder has recorded one assist along with five shots, three chances created, 11 tackles and eight clearances across 416 minutes of play in 2026. If he's not ready to play, his spot could continue to be filled by Cameron Puertas.