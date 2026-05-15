Leonardo Bittencourt Injury: Possibility for return

Bittencourt (thigh) is likely to return in Saturday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Daniel Thioune. "Leo will return to the squad tomorrow. The squad constellation exists here. Without team training, we have to see how much is enough for him. But it will be a worthy setting for him, in a home game against BVB, where he also took his first steps. Tomorrow, the focus is on saying goodbye to him in a dignified setting. It was important to us that we take him with us on the trip at the end of the season and that he would not leave us through the back door."

Bittencourt was possibly eyeing an end to his career with Bremen from the sidelines, but should now return for the season finale, as the club wants to give him a good send-off. That said, his exact role is likely to be up in the air, as after an injury, they will be cautious. He hopes his final cap with the team is from the starting XI, although with only five starts in 16 appearances this season, that is unlikely, probable to get time from the bench later in the contest.