Leonardo Bittencourt Injury: Possibly out for season

Bittencourt (thigh) could return against Dortmund on the final matchday, but remains questionable to return this season, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Malik Hanke of Deichstube. "With Leo with his muscle injury, it will be a race. But we all set ourselves the goal of the Dortmund game. We'll have to see if he can do it."

Bittencourt is looking more and more unlikely to see the field again this season due to a thigh injury, as he is now in question to even make it to the season finale. This will be a rough absence for the club, as even though they seem to be safe from relegation, the midfielder has started in four of their past six games. That said, even if he returns, he will be unlikely to start, leaving Jens Stage, Cameron Puertas and Senne Lynen to start in the midfield.