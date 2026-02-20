Leonardo Bittencourt Injury: Should be available Sunday

Bittencourt (strain) was back in team training this week and should be an option for Sunday's clash against St. Pauli since he wasn't listed in the injury report, according to the club.

Bittencourt has battled through multiple injury setbacks this season and is once again a question mark, but he returned to full team training this week and should be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against St. Pauli after avoiding the injury report. The veteran midfielder has mostly operated as a depth piece this year, coming off the bench to provide energy and control in the middle of the park. Once he is fully up to speed, he is expected to slide back into that reserve role rather than push for a starting spot.