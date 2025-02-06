Leonardo Bittencourt Injury: Unavailable Friday

Bittencourt (undisclosed) is out for Friday's match against Bayern Munich due to injury, according to his club.

Bittencourt will remain sidelined after suffering an undisclosed injury in the club's last outing, as he has been left out for Friday. He did start in their last outing, so this will force a change, with Jens Stage likely to take his spot. HE will hope to be fit soon, as he has started in seven if his 14 appearances and holds a decent rotational role.