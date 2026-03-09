Leonardo Bittencourt News: Assists as substitute

Bittencourt assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Union Berlin.

Bittencourt replaced Keke Maximilian Topp at halftime and set up Patrice Covic in the 94th minute. Bittencourt recorded 65 passes and also made two tackles and a clearance. He has come off the bench 10 times and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.