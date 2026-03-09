Leonardo Bittencourt headshot

Leonardo Bittencourt News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bittencourt assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Union Berlin.

Bittencourt replaced Keke Maximilian Topp at halftime and set up Patrice Covic in the 94th minute. Bittencourt recorded 65 passes and also made two tackles and a clearance. He has come off the bench 10 times and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.

Leonardo Bittencourt
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Bittencourt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Bittencourt See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Bundesliga Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Bundesliga Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 15, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 15, 2020