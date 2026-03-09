Leonardo Bittencourt News: Assists as substitute
Bittencourt assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Union Berlin.
Bittencourt replaced Keke Maximilian Topp at halftime and set up Patrice Covic in the 94th minute. Bittencourt recorded 65 passes and also made two tackles and a clearance. He has come off the bench 10 times and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Bittencourt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Bittencourt See More