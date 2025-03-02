Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Bittencourt

Leonardo Bittencourt News: Eight crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Bittencourt registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg.

Bittencourt had one of his best performances of the season Saturday despite not recording a goal contribution. He set season highs in chances created (four), crosses (eight), accurate crosses (two) and corners (four). He also recorded one off-target shot and won one tackle before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Issa Kabore.

Leonardo Bittencourt
Werder Bremen

