Leonardo Bittencourt News: Named to bench
Bittencourt (strain) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Pauli.
Bittencourt was likely to be fit Sunday and has made the call, with the midfielder picked for a bench spot. He has only started one game all season and has served as a depth option, likely to continue this role after a decent absence.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Bittencourt
