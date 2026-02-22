Leonardo Bittencourt headshot

Leonardo Bittencourt News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bittencourt (strain) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Pauli.

Bittencourt was likely to be fit Sunday and has made the call, with the midfielder picked for a bench spot. He has only started one game all season and has served as a depth option, likely to continue this role after a decent absence.

Leonardo Bittencourt
Werder Bremen
