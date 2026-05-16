Leonardo Bittencourt News: On bench for last game

Bittencourt (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Dortmund.

Bittencourt returned to the matchday squad for the season finale after manager Daniel Thioune confirmed he would rejoin the group, with the club making it a priority to give the veteran a dignified send-off in a home game against Dortmund, where he also took his first steps. The midfielder has made just five starts in 16 appearances this season, and after the thigh injury, the club opted to ease him back with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. The coach made clear it was important that Bittencourt not leave through the back door, and his presence in the squad ensures a fitting farewell.