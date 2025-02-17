Leonardo Bittencourt News: Starts and plays 90
Bittencourt (strain) started and played 90 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim.
Bittencourt was back with the team Sunday after only one match out due to a strain, with the midfielder seeing the start and playing the full 90. He serves in more of a rotational role but will hope to see the start more moving forward, netting two goal contributions in 15 appearances (eight starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now