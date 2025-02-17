Leonardo Bittencourt News: Starts and plays 90

Bittencourt (strain) started and played 90 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim.

Bittencourt was back with the team Sunday after only one match out due to a strain, with the midfielder seeing the start and playing the full 90. He serves in more of a rotational role but will hope to see the start more moving forward, netting two goal contributions in 15 appearances (eight starts) this season.