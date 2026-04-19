Leonardo Bittencourt headshot

Leonardo Bittencourt News: Suspended one match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bittencourt is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.

Bittencourt is hitting the sidelines this week as he deals with a ban, picking up a fifth yellow card this season. The good news is this is mainly a loss of depth for the club, only starting in five of his 16 appearances, unlikely to change much in the starting XI for the match he is out.

Leonardo Bittencourt
Werder Bremen
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