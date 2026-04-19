Leonardo Bittencourt News: Suspended one match
Bittencourt is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.
Bittencourt is hitting the sidelines this week as he deals with a ban, picking up a fifth yellow card this season. The good news is this is mainly a loss of depth for the club, only starting in five of his 16 appearances, unlikely to change much in the starting XI for the match he is out.
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