Leonardo Bittencourt News: Suspends training

Bittencourt was not in training Wednesday due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Bittencourt is already suspended this week due to yellow card accumulation, but seems to be facing a bigger threat now, as the midfielder was unable to train due to injury. This will be something to monitor as he gets testing done on the injury, hopefully only a cautious approach, seeing he is out this week either way. The club sits just ahead of the relegation playoffs, so they will hope to have all units available for the final stretch.