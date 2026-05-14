Leonardo Campana Injury: Considered day to day

Campana is currently on a day-to-day assessment as he remains doubtful with a lower body issue, coach Marko Mitrovic confirmed, according to Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer.

Campana could miss a few more games given that he has been sidelined since late March and has barely been an option for the club this year. Dor David Turgeman has been active in his place and should continue to benefit with increased playing time until the Ecuadorian is cleared from his injury.