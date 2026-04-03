Leonardo Campana Injury: Hitting sidelines
Campana is out for the time being due to a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Campana is going to miss some time despite having the international break to recover from a recent injury, still out with a leg injury. This is rough for the forward who just returned last game, missing three of their five games this season. Dor David Turgeman should remain at forward until Campana can reach full fitness again.
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