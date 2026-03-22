Leonardo Campana Injury: Injured again
Campana was subbed off due to injury in the 78th minute during the 3-1 loss to St Louis on Saturday.
Campana had returned Saturday from his lower body injury, however was forced right back off in just 19 minutes of play with another injury. It is unclear of the forward reaggravated the same injury, however will return to recovery, leaving him question to return after the international break vs Montreal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now