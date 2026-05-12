Leonardo Campana Injury: Injured again
Campana is back on the sidelines with a lower body issue, according to the MLS Player Status Report.
Campana has been unavailable since March 22, and he has apparently suffered a setback after returning to full training in previous weeks. New England's offense has been forced to generate without one of its most reliable strikers for an extended period, with Dor David Turgeman featuring in his place.
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