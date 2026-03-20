Leonardo Campana Injury: Late decision against St. Louis

Campana (lower body) is now questionable for Saturday's trip to St. Louis, the MLS reported Friday.

Campana may have a chance to bounce back after making his last league appearance on Feb. 22. During his lone outing of the campaign, he scored one goal from two shots. While he may initially be selected for a substitute role, the attacker will challenge Luca Langoni and Dor David Turgeman for playing time as soon as he's healthy.