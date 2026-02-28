Leonardo Campana Injury: Not available Saturday
Campana (lower body) is ruled out for Saturday's match New York Red Bulls.
Campana was unable to pass late fitness tests and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against New York Red Bulls after picking up an injury following his goal in the opener. His absence forces a change in the starting XI, with Luca Langoni starting on the wing and Dor David Turgeman leading the line.
