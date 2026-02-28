Leonardo Campana headshot

Leonardo Campana Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 11:03am

Campana (lower body) is ruled out for Saturday's match New York Red Bulls.

Campana was unable to pass late fitness tests and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against New York Red Bulls after picking up an injury following his goal in the opener. His absence forces a change in the starting XI, with Luca Langoni starting on the wing and Dor David Turgeman leading the line.

Leonardo Campana
New England Revolution
