Leonardo Campana headshot

Leonardo Campana Injury: Out three to four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Campana was forced off in Saturday's match with a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for three to four weeks, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference on Tuesday. "He'll probably miss three games. We do have an international break, so that helps because it's a bye week. He actually did it three minutes into the game slipping on the field. So, it's a very fluky kind of hamstring strain, but he'll be out four weeks."

Campana will miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for at least three games. The Ecuadorian striker recently joined the team and will lose valuable time developing chemistry in the attack, particularly with Carles Gil, who is expected to create chances for him this season. Maximiliano Urruti is likely to see increased playing time while Campana remains sidelined.

Leonardo Campana
New England Revolution
