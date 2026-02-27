Leonardo Campana headshot

Leonardo Campana Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Campana is questionable forSaturday's match against the New York Red Bulls due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Campana will face some tests as the club heads into Saturday's match, as he has been dealt an injury. This is something to monitor after a goal in the opener, potentially missing a starter. That said, if he is not fit enough to start or is out, Luca Langoni and Malcolm Fry are likely replacements.

Leonardo Campana
New England Revolution
