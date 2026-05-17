Leonardo Campana Injury: Will miss World Cup

Campana (lower body) announced on social media that he will not be part of Ecuador's World Cup squad due to injury, according to Seth of BlazingMusket. "Today I have to accept that another injury will leave me out of the World Cup."

Campana's statement confirms the worst fears surrounding the lower-body issue that had kept him sidelined since late March, with the striker unable to recover in time for the summer tournament. The news is a significant blow for both the player and Ecuador, removing an important attacking option heading into the World Cup. Dor David Turgeman has filled in during his absence at New England Revolution and is expected to continue in an expanded role. No further details have been provided regarding the nature or severity of the injury beyond Campana's personal statement.