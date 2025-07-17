Leonardo Campana News: Nets brace in defeat

Campana scored two goals while taking six shots (three on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Campana found the back of the net in the 5th and 93rd minutes while leading New England with six shots in the match. The goals were the first since May 3rd for the forward as he's combined for 11 shots and four chances created over his last three appearances.