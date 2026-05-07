Leonardo Campana News: Trains, ready for action

Campana (leg) is "good to go" and an option for play after training, according to Sam Lattof of the Blazing Musket.

Campana joins the list of returnees this week, as the forward is cleared of a leg injury that kept him out for six games. He did start in the season opener before two separate injuries derailed the start of his season, so he will be keen on earning that spot back. However, after an injury immediately after returning last time, they may be cautious and welcome him from the bench for a few games.