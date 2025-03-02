Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Campana

Leonardo Campana News: Two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Campana registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Campana took two shots in his second straight match Saturday, once again putting one on target. He also created one chance on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made two clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

Leonardo Campana
New England Revolution
