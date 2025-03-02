Leonardo Campana News: Two shots in loss
Campana registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew.
Campana took two shots in his second straight match Saturday, once again putting one on target. He also created one chance on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made two clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.
