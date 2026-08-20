Leonardo Colombo Injury: Sidelined for Inter tilt

Colombo won't be selected for Saturday's clash with Inter, coach Ivan Juric relayed.

Colombo dealt with back issues throughout the summer, although the manager didn't confirm the reason behind his absence at this time. He joins Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (undisclosed) and Matteo Pessina (knee) on the mend, leaving Mathis Mout and Foe Ondoa as the only central midfielders standing.