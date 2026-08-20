Leonardo Colombo headshot

Leonardo Colombo Injury: Sidelined for Inter tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 8:54am

Colombo won't be selected for Saturday's clash with Inter, coach Ivan Juric relayed.

Colombo dealt with back issues throughout the summer, although the manager didn't confirm the reason behind his absence at this time. He joins Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (undisclosed) and Matteo Pessina (knee) on the mend, leaving Mathis Mout and Foe Ondoa as the only central midfielders standing.

Leonardo Colombo
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now