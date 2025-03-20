Leonardo Flores Injury: Comes off injured in friendly

Flores suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's game against Guadalajara, according to reporter Alberto Avalos.

Flores could be at serious risk of missing upcoming fixtures as he apparently picked up a muscular problem. The forward has been deployed as a right wing-back in each of the last three league matchups, delivering one assist over that span. Therefore, losing him would be a relevant blow to the squad, in which case Idekel Dominguez and Carlos Emilio Orrantia will be the main replacement alternatives.