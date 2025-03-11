Leonardo Flores News: Delivers assist in win

Flores delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, sent in one cross and made two tackles, four clearances and one interception during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Flores was solid on defense but his biggest contribution definitely came on the attacking end as he assisted Uros Djurdjevic for the goal that drew things level at 3-3 in the 87th minute. This was the first assist of the season for the right-back, who started in five of the last seven games after being exclusively a backup during Apertura tournament.