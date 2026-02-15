Leonardo Flores News: Provides assist against Gallos

Flores assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Flores was deployed as a winger in his first start for the Potosino squad, and he found an opportunity to dribble into the box and set up Miguel Garcia during the 82nd minute. The forward's three shots were a joint team-high total, and he also led all players in the game with nine duels won during the win. The assist was his first of the campaign, but he's yet to find his first top-division goal after being the top scorer in the Under-21 category last season.