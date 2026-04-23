Leonardo Flores News: Scores as substitute Wednesday

Flores scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Santos.

Flores opened the scoring through a right-footed touch inside the six-yard box in the 86th minute against the Saints. Despite failing to find consistent playing time, the promising forward has now taken seven shots (three on target) in 161 minutes across his last four league appearances. Still, the goal was his first of the year, adding to his lone assist in 13 matches played (four starts) during the Clausura 2026 tournament.