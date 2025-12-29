Flores is a versatile addition for the Potosino team, having served as a center-forward, winger and even wing-back during the initial years of his career with Tigres and Atlas. While he hasn't played in the top division since suffering a thigh injury in March 2025, he was the top scorer at the Under-21 level with 11 goals over the past Apertura period. He has already featured for his new squad in the preseason and could be a decent rival to Benjamin Galdames and Anderson Duarte on the flanks, or even get minutes as Joao Pedro's substitute in the striker role.