Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Absent against Cremonese
Pavoletti (knee) "won't be called up for Saturday," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.
Pavoletti will sit out the second match in a row because of a knee problem and is also at risk for the ensuing fixtures. He's a fringe part of the rotation behind Sebastiano Esposito, Michael Folorunsho, Gennaro Borrelli and Semih Kilicsoy.
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