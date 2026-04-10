Leonardo Pavoletti headshot

Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Absent against Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 5:58am

Pavoletti (knee) "won't be called up for Saturday," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Pavoletti will sit out the second match in a row because of a knee problem and is also at risk for the ensuing fixtures. He's a fringe part of the rotation behind Sebastiano Esposito, Michael Folorunsho, Gennaro Borrelli and Semih Kilicsoy.

Leonardo Pavoletti
Cagliari
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