Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Absent against Milan

Pavoletti (knee) "won't return Sunday versus Milan," coach Fabio Pisacane stated.

Pavoletti has been sidelined since early April due to a knee problem that eventually required surgery. The club already announced that he'll depart at the end of his contract, and he might hang up his cleats. He's had a small role this season, scoring and assisting once and tallyign six shots (one on target), two chances created and two tackles in 13 displays (one start).