Leonardo Pavoletti headshot

Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Absent against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Pavoletti (knee) "won't return Sunday versus Milan," coach Fabio Pisacane stated.

Pavoletti has been sidelined since early April due to a knee problem that eventually required surgery. The club already announced that he'll depart at the end of his contract, and he might hang up his cleats. He's had a small role this season, scoring and assisting once and tallyign six shots (one on target), two chances created and two tackles in 13 displays (one start).

Leonardo Pavoletti
Cagliari
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