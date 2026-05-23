Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Absent against Milan
Pavoletti (knee) "won't return Sunday versus Milan," coach Fabio Pisacane stated.
Pavoletti has been sidelined since early April due to a knee problem that eventually required surgery. The club already announced that he'll depart at the end of his contract, and he might hang up his cleats. He's had a small role this season, scoring and assisting once and tallyign six shots (one on target), two chances created and two tackles in 13 displays (one start).
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