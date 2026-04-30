Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
Pavoletti went under the knife to clean up his left knee, Cagliari announced.
Pavoletti has been absent for a month because of an inflammation in the area. He'll have to recover quickly to return before the end of the season. He's usually a deep option in the Cagliari frontline, which are currently pretty depleted.
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