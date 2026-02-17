Leonardo Pavoletti headshot

Leonardo Pavoletti News: Fires two shots in Lecce meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Pavoletti won one tackle and had two off-target shots and two clearances in 57 minutes in Monday's 2-0 defeat versus Lecce.

Pavoletti got the nod for the first time in the campaign because Semih Kilcsoy was dealing with a stomach bug but didn't seize the opportunity, missing the mark on his lone two efforts. His role is unlikely to grow. He has assisted once and posted four shots (zero on target) and one key pass in 10 showings this year.

Leonardo Pavoletti
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Pavoletti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Pavoletti See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Cagliari v. Fiorentina Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Cagliari v. Fiorentina Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 14, 2019