Leonardo Pavoletti News: Fires two shots in Lecce meeting

Pavoletti won one tackle and had two off-target shots and two clearances in 57 minutes in Monday's 2-0 defeat versus Lecce.

Pavoletti got the nod for the first time in the campaign because Semih Kilcsoy was dealing with a stomach bug but didn't seize the opportunity, missing the mark on his lone two efforts. His role is unlikely to grow. He has assisted once and posted four shots (zero on target) and one key pass in 10 showings this year.