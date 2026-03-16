Leonardo Pavoletti News: Scores consolation in away defeat
Pavoletti scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.
Pavoletti scored his first goal of the Serie A season in his 13th game of the season. Of his 13 appearances, only one has come from the start. This substitute appearance of 45 minutes was his second-longest appearance of the season. So far this season, he has taken six shots, and this was the first time he has put a shot on target this year.
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