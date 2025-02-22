Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Spinazzola headshot

Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Fit for Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Spinazzola (thigh) "has practiced regularly for two days in a row and will be available like Mathias Olivera (calf)," coach Antonio Conte announced.

Spinazzola has recovered quickly from a glute strain, and whoever is in better shape between the two fullbacks will get the start on the left wing. He has scored once and logged 20 crosses (five accurate), 12 corners and four tackles (three won) in his last five outings.

Leonardo Spinazzola
Napoli
