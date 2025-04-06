Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Should be back against Bologna

Spinazzola (quad) has trained during the week and is likely to return versus Bologna on Monday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Spinazzola should be able to limit his absence to one game but will most likely begin on the bench, with Mathias Olivera manning the left wing, should he indeed be available. He has recorded five shots (one on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five displays.