Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Spinazzola has been diagnosed with a right glute strain after getting hurt in training, Napoli announced.

Spinazzola will sit out a couple more matches in addition to Sunday's game versus Udinese. Pasquale Mazzocchi will hold down the fort at the position until Mathias Olivera (calf) returns. Juan Jesus will also be an option once Alessandro Buongiorno will good to go in the middle of the defense.