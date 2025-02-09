Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Spinazzola headshot

Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 10:44am

Spinazzola has been diagnosed with a right glute strain after getting hurt in training, Napoli announced.

Spinazzola will sit out a couple more matches in addition to Sunday's game versus Udinese. Pasquale Mazzocchi will hold down the fort at the position until Mathias Olivera (calf) returns. Juan Jesus will also be an option once Alessandro Buongiorno will good to go in the middle of the defense.

Leonardo Spinazzola
Napoli
